RTA shares contact details with public at Ludhiana transport office, visitors not impressed

The regional transport authority (RTA) has put up a notice board outside their office and made the contact information of all superintendents and clerks public.

The job description of employees has also been mentioned on the notice board to do away with confusion.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While authorities maintain that the notice board has been installed for the public’s convenience, it is learnt that RTA Narinder Singh Dhaliwal ordered the installation following an increased number of complaints regarding the RTA office being infested by agents.

The notice board read that residents facing problems pertaining to work at the RTA office could reach out to the employees concerned.

Sharing details, Dhaliwal said the move was taken to provide hassle-free, citizen centric facilities to the residents. He added that the move was aimed at ending confusion and will save time for both residents and employees.

Massive crowds were being witnessed during the morning hours each day as clueless residents would jump from one office to another looking to find the appropriate official, often landing in the trap of agents who would charge money in exchange for getting the work done.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The hoarding has names and contact information of section officer Munish Chaudhary, motor vehicle inspector Naresh Kaler, junior assistant Kiranjit Kaur, clerks Amardeep Singh, Ravinder Singh and Sukhwinder Singh and data entry operators Anshul Khullar and Chamkaur Singh.

Residents unimpressed

However, residents arriving at the RTA office complained that the numbers of the employees mentioned on the notice board were either switched off or on busy mode.

A Gill road resident, who visited the RTA office at 4pm to meet clerk Sukhwinder Singh for a no-objection certificate, complained that his phone was switched off and he was also not available at his office.

High drama unfolded at the office in the morning when a resident alleged that an agent took ₹2,800 from him instead of promised ₹2,300 for submitting his challan of ₹2,000. He lodged a complaint with the deputy commissioner officer, following which a department employee caught hold of the agent and returned an amount of ₹500 to the complainant. The agent, meanwhile, said that he works for an advocate and charged ₹300 to prepare a file.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}