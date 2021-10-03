Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
RTI filed by Chandigarh cop: HC asks information commission to look into complaint
RTI filed by Chandigarh cop: HC asks information commission to look into complaint

Published on Oct 03, 2021 02:45 AM IST
The plea by the Chandigarh cop was disposed of by the HC with a direction that his application seeking action against senior cops be decided expeditiously. (HT FILE PHOTO)
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The high court has directed the Central Information Commission (CIC) to look into the plea of a Chandigarh resident seeking disciplinary action against senior police officers for alleged failure of supply of information under the RTI Act.

The high court acted on the plea from one Jagjeet, a head constable with traffic wing of the police, seeking directions to CIC to act on his plea for imposition or recommendation of disciplinary proceedings against three senior cops and further that he be provided with the information in question. He had sought to have impleaded former SSP Nilambari Jagadale, former Central Public Information Officer (CPIO) and DSP Rajeev Kumar Ambasta, and incumbent CPIO Rashmi Sharma as parties in the case.

As per his lawyer, Nitin Sharma, Jagjeet had sought copies of stock registers of camp offices of IPS officers of Chandigarh Police for the year 2017-2018, details of consumable items and non-consumable items of these camp offices in 2019. It was denied with various “excuses” and subsequently, when the matter went to CIC, it ordered that records be shown to him. That order, too, was not complied with.

However, when he approached CIC again seeking action against these officers for violation of the RTI Act, CIC did not act, he had submitted. He demanded that CIC be directed to take action against these officers. The plea was disposed of with a direction that his application seeking action be decided expeditiously.

