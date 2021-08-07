RT-PCR test must for unvaccinated pilgrims visiting Himachal temples

With Himachal Pradesh seeing a rise in Covid-19 cases over the past 10 days and the Shravan Ashtami Navratras set to start on August 9, the government has made RT-PCR or vaccination certificate mandatory for pilgrims visiting temples in the state.

“The Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority has considered the surge in Covid-19 cases, increasing positivity rate and fatalities in the state from time to time. In order to break the transmission chain of the virus, this step has been taken,” said the order by chief secretary Ram Subhag Singh, who also heads the state executive committee.

Also read: India’s daily new Covid-19 cases fall to 38,634; 617 deaths in last 24 hours

The Shrawan Ashtami Navratras end on August 17. During this period, normally thousands of pilgrims assemble at temples. “It is of utmost importance to maintain Covid-appropriate behaviour at all shrines. In view of the concern regarding the third wave and the fact that such kind of gatherings in confined spaces may become super spreader events, guidelines have been issued for the Shravan Ashtami Navratras,” he said.

Police have implemented the No Mask No Darshan policy and are ensuring social distancing by sensitising, educating and legal enforcement.

Provisions for thermal screening have been made at the entrance of religious places besides arrangements for hand sanitisation/handwashing.

The order says persons intending to visit shrines during till August 17 shall be allowed to enter the state/district borders only if they possess a Covid-19 vaccination certificate (both doses) or RT-PCR negative report issued not older than 72 hours.