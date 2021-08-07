Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / RT-PCR test to cost 299 at pvt labs, hospitals in Haryana
chandigarh news

RT-PCR test to cost 299 at pvt labs, hospitals in Haryana

The Haryana government has revised the rates of Covid-19 tests (RT-PCR) to ₹299 in private laboratories and hospitals across state, said Anil Vij, state health minister
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON AUG 07, 2021 12:20 AM IST
Anil Vij underlined the need of proactive approach by officers to keep a close watch on early signs of a surge in active cases or high positivity rate. (HT Photo)

The Haryana government has revised the rates of Covid-19 tests (RT-PCR) to 299 in private laboratories and hospitals across state, said Anil Vij, state health minister.

He said the aim is to provide unmatched healthcare facilities at nominal prices. He said the state government has been providing free Covid testing facilities at government health facilities across state while monitoring the rates being charged by private labs and hospitals.

Vij said to ward-off the third wave, Haryana is focusing on testing, tracking, treatment, and vaccination.

During a Covid-19 review meeting with the districts officers including the deputy commissioners (DCs), Vij said officers should alert people not to lower their guard against the virus. He said gathering of crowds should be prevented in hotels, restaurants, malls and weddings,people should be counselled, and fine should be imposed for non-adherence to Covid prevention guidelines.

While directing the officers to take steps to prevent sudden surge of cases, Vij asked them to ramp up testing. He said it should be ensured that the testing rate doesn’t decline.

Vij underlined the need of proactive approach by officers to keep a close watch on early signs of a surge in active cases or high positivity rate. He said emphasis should be on administration of second dose of the vaccine.

Additional chief secretary (health) Rajeev Arora said pressure swing adsorption (PSA) plants have been set up in many districts, especially those with high incidence of Covid.

He said liquid medical oxygen (LMO) tanks are present in Karnal, Kurukshetra, Panchkula, Hisar, Jind and Rewari and work to add more LMOs is in progress.

Also, gas manifold and medical oxygen pipelines were set up in all district hospitals in 2020-21 at the cost of 16 crore and in the year 2021-22, facility of gas manifold and oxygen pipelines is being extended up to community health centres (CHC) level at the cost of 36 crore, he said.

In addition, oxygen concentrators as well as invasive and non-invasive ventilators are also available in sufficient quantity, he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
RELATED STORIES
TRENDING NEWS

Man prepares fried eggs with a splash of Fanta and tweeple are wondering ‘why?’

Olympian Mirabai Chanu rewards truck drivers who helped her travel for training

Incredible pictures of aurora australis captured from ISS go viral

Stray cat that adopted humans loves their blanket. Watch cute video
TRENDING TOPICS
RBI Monetary Policy
Tokyo 2020
Tokyo Olympics 2020
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP