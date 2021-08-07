RT-PCR test to cost 299 at pvt labs, hospitals in Haryana

The Haryana government has revised the rates of Covid-19 tests (RT-PCR) to ₹299 in private laboratories and hospitals across state, said Anil Vij, state health minister.

He said the aim is to provide unmatched healthcare facilities at nominal prices. He said the state government has been providing free Covid testing facilities at government health facilities across state while monitoring the rates being charged by private labs and hospitals.

Vij said to ward-off the third wave, Haryana is focusing on testing, tracking, treatment, and vaccination.

During a Covid-19 review meeting with the districts officers including the deputy commissioners (DCs), Vij said officers should alert people not to lower their guard against the virus. He said gathering of crowds should be prevented in hotels, restaurants, malls and weddings,people should be counselled, and fine should be imposed for non-adherence to Covid prevention guidelines.

While directing the officers to take steps to prevent sudden surge of cases, Vij asked them to ramp up testing. He said it should be ensured that the testing rate doesn’t decline.

Vij underlined the need of proactive approach by officers to keep a close watch on early signs of a surge in active cases or high positivity rate. He said emphasis should be on administration of second dose of the vaccine.

Additional chief secretary (health) Rajeev Arora said pressure swing adsorption (PSA) plants have been set up in many districts, especially those with high incidence of Covid.

He said liquid medical oxygen (LMO) tanks are present in Karnal, Kurukshetra, Panchkula, Hisar, Jind and Rewari and work to add more LMOs is in progress.

Also, gas manifold and medical oxygen pipelines were set up in all district hospitals in 2020-21 at the cost of ₹16 crore and in the year 2021-22, facility of gas manifold and oxygen pipelines is being extended up to community health centres (CHC) level at the cost of ₹36 crore, he said.

In addition, oxygen concentrators as well as invasive and non-invasive ventilators are also available in sufficient quantity, he added.