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Rural areas in Ludhiana report prolonged evening power cuts

Power department officials said the outages are linked to multiple generation setbacks that have reduced the overall electricity available to the state grid

Published on: Apr 18, 2026 03:36 am IST
By Komal, Ludhiana
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Residents in rural and suburban parts of Ludhiana have reported prolonged evening power outages over the past few days, with supply disruptions lasting several hours daily.

PSPCL workers repair power lines in Ludhiana on Friday. (HT Photo)

According to residents, power cuts between 7 pm and 1 am have become frequent over the last 48–72 hours, affecting water supply and routine household activities. While urban areas have seen relatively fewer disruptions, rural belts have been the worst hit.

Power department officials said the outages are linked to multiple generation setbacks that have reduced the overall electricity available to the state grid. One unit at the Talwandi Sabo power plant (3×600 MW) went offline following a fault at a major substation. In addition, one unit each at the Ropar Thermal Plant and Ranjit Sagar Dam is also affected, further tightening supply.

Officials explained that the loss of even a single large unit in the 500–600 MW range creates a significant imbalance between demand and supply, particularly during the summer season when consumption rises. With multiple units down simultaneously, the shortfall increases, necessitating load shedding.

Chief engineer (Central Zone) Jagdev Singh Hans said efforts are underway to restore supply, but immediate full relief may not be possible. “The Talwandi Sabo unit is expected to be restored by tonight, which may provide some relief. However, outages at Ropar and Ranjit Sagar continue, so constraints may persist,” he said.

He added that temporary arrangements have been made from the central pool to manage the shortfall, though only partial improvement can be expected in the short term.

Residents said the lack of a fixed schedule has added to the inconvenience. “Power cuts are happening daily in the evening, and there is no clarity on timings. It has become difficult to manage in this heat,” said a resident from a suburban area.

With summer demand yet to peak, officials said continued outages at generation units could keep pressure on supply, particularly in rural areas.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Rural areas in Ludhiana report prolonged evening power cuts
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Rural areas in Ludhiana report prolonged evening power cuts
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