Ruskin Bond to open Shoolini Litfest on March 17

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 14, 2023 03:08 AM IST

The third edition of the Shoolini Literature Festival will be held on the campus of Shoolini University, Solan, Himachal Pradesh, on March 17 and 18.

Author Ruskin Bond will open the Shoolini Litfest on March 17. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Sharing details, festival head Ashoo Khosla said author Ruskin Bond will deliver the keynote address on Day 1, while author Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni will be the keynote speaker on the second day.

Among other authors, writers, filmmakers and journalists participating in the festival are director and playwright Mahesh Dattani, poet and lyricist Raj Shekhar, scriptwriter Atika Chohan, author Manjiri Prabhu, doctor-turned-food writer Nandita Iyer, film historian Pavan Jha, journalist and author Shuma Raha, and writer and poet Chander Trikha. Entry is free and open to public.

Tuesday, March 14, 2023
