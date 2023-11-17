Russian couple found dead in Manikaran

The naked bodies of a Russian couple were found in a hit water pool on the banks of the Parvati River near

Manikaran town in Kullu district. The bodies found in Tagri bore injury marks and police said that though it appeared to be suicide, they were not ruling out murder.

Police confirmed that the deceased are Russian nationals and arrived Manikaran on October 14.

A note asking for their belongings to be sent to the embassy has been recovered from their room, police said.

According to additional superintendent of police Sanjeev Chauhan, although there were injury marks on the hands and neck of the man woman and the man, respectively, they were not deemed fatal.

The exact cause of death will be determined after a post-mortem report, he added. The bodies, which were sent to a regional hospital in Kullu for post-mortem, were then referred to the medical college, Mandi.

Police said the faces of the bodies were swollen.

A blade, mobile phone and drugs, suspected to be charas, were recovered from the scene.

A forensic team has been called and cops are checking the hotels, homestays and other accommodations to collect details about the deceased , police said.

