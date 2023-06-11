Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Rusted landmine destroyed near international border in J&K's Samba

Rusted landmine destroyed near international border in J&K’s Samba

ByPress Trust of India, Jammu
Jun 11, 2023 01:39 AM IST

A rusted landmine was destroyed near the international border in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district on Saturday

A rusted landmine was destroyed near the international border in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district on Saturday, police officials said. The landmine, believed to have been planted over two decades ago as part of an anti-infiltration obstacle system, was noticed by a farmer near Poolpur post near Basantar, the officials said.

The landmine is believed to have been planted over two decades ago as part of an anti-infiltration obstacle system. (PTI Photo)

They said the army was informed and later the landmine was destroyed in a controlled explosion by the experts of the bomb disposal squad. Meanwhile, police seized a plane-shaped Pakistani balloon from the Hiranagar sector near the international border nearby Kathua district.

The white and black coloured balloon, carrying the logo of PIA (Pakistan International Airlines), landed on this side from across the border, the official said.

Topics
jammu and kashmir samba district
