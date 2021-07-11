RWAs seek Chandigarh MC’s attention towards stray dog menace

The resident welfare bodies in the city have called out the municipal corporation for not delivering the desired results with their animal birth control (ABC) programme, alleging that the stray dog problem in the city had gone out of hand.

Speaking about this, secretary of the Federation of Sectors Welfare Association Chandigarh (FOSWAC) and president of the Sector-8 RWA, RS Gill, said, “Packs of stray dogs roaming in the city make us feel very unsafe. Children can’t go to play in parks because of them and the dogs are even more aggressive during the summer heat. This summer we have had around 25 dog bites in the sector. They have even been attacking our cars and leaving bite marks on the plastic.”

Gill added that numerous eateries in Sector 8 were drawing stray dogs from neighbouring sectors, but the authorities hadn’t been considering their complaints.

Chairman of Chandigarh Residents Association Welfare Federation (CRAWFED) Hitesh Puri, who lives in Sector 43, said, “This isn’t a problem restricted to the northern or the southern sectors, it’s spread throughout the city. The ABC programme being run by the authorities needs to be ramped up. Dog census of all sectors needs to be carried out regularly to keep a track of the situation. If the dog population is increasing over the years despite the ABC programme, then something is going wrong.”

Puri added that they had received numerous complaints from Sectors 21, 28 and 33 and CRAWFED will take up this issue in their next general body meeting.

District animal welfare officer Inder Sandhu said, “While it is incorrect to say that dogs get more aggressive in the summers, the authorities need to implement the ABC programme more effectively. Animal lovers must do their part and ensure that they get any animal they care for spayed. Those who are not comfortable with dogs need to avoid hitting them or teasing them. We must coexist and treat them humanely and focus on sterilisation.”

Inspector with the Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, Dharminder Dogra, added that due to lockdown restrictions imposed earlier, not many cases of dog bites or other attacks have come forward this year.

Chandigarh mayor Ravi Kant Sharma said, “The MC is working on the stray dog issue. We have vaccinated around 80% of the canine population of the city already. Many dogs enter UT from neighbouring cities, which increases the count, but overall the population of dogs is going down year-by-year. We have also asked animal lovers to come forward and adopt strays.”