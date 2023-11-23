Sacha Sauda chief Ram Rahim reaches Baghpat ashram

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Ram Rahim arrived at his dera in Barnawa in Baghpat district on a 21-day furlough from Sunaria jail of Rohtak on Tuesday.

This is 5th time in the past one-and-a-half years that Ram Rahim has arrived in Barnawa either on parole or furlough from Rohtak jail where he has been serving jail term after being found guilty of murders of two people, including a journalist, and being convicted in a rape case.

He has been granted 161 days’ furlough or parole since June last year.

He arrived in Barnawa for 30 days on June 17 and for 40 days on October 15 last year. He was granted 40 days parole on January 21 and again 30 days on July 20 this year.

His arrival at his dera is being linked with the assembly elections in Rajasthan where polling is scheduled for November 25. Ram Rahim originally belongs to Gurusar Modia village of Sriganganagar in Rajasthan and has followers in good numbers in Sriganganagar, Churu and Hanumangarh which are close to Haryana border.

Immediately after his arrival at the dera, he directed his followers through YouTube to not come to his place.

Rashtriya Lok Dal’s (RLD) state vice-president and in-charge of Rajasthan Narendra Khajoori claimed that Ram Rahim’s release on furlough was aimed at influencing Rajasthan elections as he had followers in Punjab, Rajasthan, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh. He said, “The dera chief will direct his followers through social media and other means about whom to vote for.”