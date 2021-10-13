Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Sacked, factory worker torches employer’s pick-up auto in Ludhiana
chandigarh news

Sacked, factory worker torches employer’s pick-up auto in Ludhiana

The factory worker poured petrol on his former employer’s pick-up auto and torched it after he was fired for turning up drunk at work and fighting with his co-workers, say Ludhiana police
The sacked factory worker also suffered burns after he torched the pick-up auto in Ludhiana. (AFP)
Published on Oct 13, 2021 02:40 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A factory worker, who had been fired from his job for showing up drunk and picking fights with his co-workers, torched his former employer’s pick-up auto in Mandi Mullanpur on Monday.

The accused, Ramu of Sitapur, had poured petrol over the vehicle before setting it on fire and suffered minor burn injuries on his face and hands.

The factory owner, Ramandeep Singh of Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar, said Ramu had been working at his plastic factory for four years and as his alcohol addiction worsened he had started turning up for work in an inebriated state.

“At times, he would get into minor scuffles with colleagues and on Monday, he had a spat with the foreman, Amrinder Kumar, after which he was sacked from the job. An hour later, Ramu returned with a bottle containing petrol in a bottle.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Narinder Kumar, who was investigating the case, said a case had been registered under Section 435 (Mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to cause damage) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). A hunt is on for his arrest.

