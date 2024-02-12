Sacrilege incidents: Faridkot police team to get DGP disc for arresting Kaler

Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav on Sunday announced to confer the Faridkot police team with the director general’s commendation disc for arresting sacrilege accused Pardeep Kaler. Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav on Sunday announced to confer the Faridkot police team with the director general’s commendation disc for arresting sacrilege accused Pardeep Kaler. (HT File Photo)

The team had arrested Kaler, one of the three absconding Sirsa-based Dera Sacha Sauda national committee members, who are key conspirators in the five sacrilege cases of 2015. “Congratulations to Faridkot SSP Harjeet Singh and his team comprising inspector Harbans Singh, SI Sukhjinder Pal, ASI Gurbachan Singh, head constable Randip Singh and Ct. Bhalwinder Singh for effecting arrest of Pardeep Kaler, a PO absconding since last seven years from Gurgaon, Haryana. He was wanted in sacrilege cases of Bargari & Burj Jawahar Singh Wala villages in Faridkot district,” the DGP said in a post on ‘X’.

Kaler, 42, was arrested by a team of the crime investigation agency (CIA) of the Faridkot police from Gurugram on Friday. Faridkot police secured his transit remand from a local court in Haryana and brought him to Faridkot on Saturday. He is presently in a two-day custody of the Faridkot police.

In May 2021, Faridkot court had declared three national committee members of the dera, Pardeep Kaler, Sandeep Bareta and Harsh Dhuri, as POs in three interlinked sacrilege cases, including Bargari, in which dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh has been named as the main conspirator.

The trio was also named as accused in the Malke (Moga) and Gurusar (Bathinda) cases. Torn pages of Guru Granth Sahib were found at Gurusar (Bhagta) village in Bathinda district in October 2015 and Malke village in Moga district in November 2015.

Caption: Faridkot CIA in-charge inspector Harbans Singh (in turban) and other members of the team along with accused Pardeep Kaler.