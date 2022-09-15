Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
SAD (A) holds protest to demand SGPC elections

Published on Sep 15, 2022 10:48 PM IST

Hundreds of leaders and workers of Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) led by member of Parliament (MP) Simranjit Singh Mann held a protest in the Heritage Street that leads to the Golden Temple and demanded the organisation of elections of Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), on Thursday

Amritsar, India – September 15, 2022 ::: Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) president and Members Of Parliament Simranjit Singh Mann (C) with party leaders during a protest rally on Heritage Street near Golden Temple demanding SGPC elections be conducted soon , Amritsar, India, on Thursday, September 15, 2022. (Photo by Sameer Sehgal /Hindustan Times)
HT Correspondent, Amritsar

Hundreds of leaders and workers of Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) led by member of Parliament (MP) Simranjit Singh Mann held a protest in the Heritage Street that leads to the Golden Temple and demanded the organisation of elections of Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), on Thursday. Mann also submitted a memorandum to United Nation Secretary-General Dr Boutros Boutros-Ghali. In this memorandum, he told UN that the Sikh Gurudwara Act, 1925, created the SGPC, as a democratically elected house.

“The Central Government under the Union Home Ministry has been made responsible for the elections to the SGPC. Under its purview elections have been few and far between. The Indian Parliament which was constituted in 1952 has held elections seventeen times to the House of the People, whereas under the Central Home Ministry the SGPC has held elections a total of eight times. The Central Government has willfully destroyed the hard won democracy of the Sikhs,” reads memorandum.

