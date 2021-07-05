Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh News
chandigarh news

SAD (A) leaders march to Bargari, detained

A five-member group of the SAD (A) leaders --- Gurnaib Singh, Gurdeep Singh, Harminder Singh, Sukhwinder Singh and Zorawar Singh --- from Sangrur district reached Bargari in the morning only to be detained by police
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUL 05, 2021 12:00 AM IST
SAD (A) leaders march to Bargari, detained

The Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) on Sunday started its second phase of “morcha” at Bargari against 2015 sacrilege.

A five-member group of the SAD (A) leaders --- Gurnaib Singh, Gurdeep Singh, Harminder Singh, Sukhwinder Singh and Zorawar Singh --- from Sangrur district reached Bargari in the morning only to be detained by police.

The leaders first visited the Bargari gurdwara from where they marched towards the Dana Mandi from where they were detained and taken to the Bajakhana police station. They where released in the evening.

On June 1, marking the sixth anniversary of the sacrilege incident at Burj Jawahar Singh Wala village, SAD (A) president Simranjit Singh Mann had announced to start a “morcha” from July 1 if the Punjab government failed to arrest those responsible for the sacrilege and police firing incidents. But Mann was arrested along with his 40 supporters.

“A five-member jatha (group) from different districts will go to Bargari every day and offer their arrest if they will not allow us to protest. A jatha from Faridkot will go to Bargari on July 5, from Fazilka on July 6, Ferozepur on July 7, Bathinda on July 8, Barnala on July 9, Mansa on July 10, Ludhiana on July 11, Patiala on July 12 and Moga on July 13,” Mann said.

