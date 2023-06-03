Haryana colleges’ affiliation to PU will rob varsity’s autonomy: SAD

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) general secretary Parambans Singh Romana on Friday said Haryana’s move to affiliate its colleges with Panjab University was a BJP-RSS ploy to take control over the University and use it to dilute Punjab’s unique history and culture.

The SAD leader said CM Mann remained a mute spectator to suggestions of Punjab governor who asserted that colleges of Haryana be re-affiliated to PU. (HT File Photo)

Addressing a press conference here, the SAD leader accused chief minister Bhagwant Mann of collaborating with the BJP to rob Panjab University of its autonomy and dilute Punjab’s right over Chandigarh. “The chief minister did not object to the Haryana chief minister’s presence in a meeting called by the governor knowing well that Haryana does not have any stake in PU after the voluntary disaffiliation of its colleges from the University in 1978,” he said.

Romana claimed that Mann also remained a mute spectator to suggestions of the Punjab governor who asserted that colleges of Haryana be re-affiliated to PU. He said that PU was the only autonomous University in the country which had democratically elected governing bodies in the Senate and the Syndicate. The present dispensation in the PU had tried to change this system by advocating disaffiliation of colleges of Punjab but the same was stoutly resisted by the SAD, he added. Romana reminded the AAP government that it had passed a resolution in the assembly, asserting that it would not allow any change in the character of the University and was ready to provide all funds necessary to the varsity. “If this is so then the Haryana government’s offer of funds to the University does not have any meaning and should be rejected out rightly,” he said.

