SAD chief Sukhbir Badal, Akal Takht jathedar condemn sedition case against Sikh leader in Rajasthan

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal and Akal Takht jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh on Tuesday condemned the registration of a sedition case against Sikh leader Tejinder Pal Singh Timma in Rajasthan. SAD chief Sukhbir Badal condemned the registration of a sedition case against Sikh leader Tejinder Pal Singh Timma in Rajasthan. (HT File)

As per information, the Rajasthan Police have booked Timma for allegedly uploading a video on social media glorifying Waris Punjab De chief and radical Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh, who took oath as MP on July 5.

As per the FIR, Timma made “inflammatory anti-national statements and supported those demanding Khalistan, inciting people against the country and the government.”

Terming the case false and regressive, Sukhbir said, “No case can be registered against someone who only highlights utterances which are aimed at hurting the religious beliefs and sentiments of the peaceful and patriotic Sikh community and calls for an end to provocative incitements to communal violence.”

Stating that there was not a single word in Timma’s utterance which was against the unity and integrity of the country, Sukhbir appealed to CM Bhajal Lal Sharma to give necessary directions to the police to withdraw the case.

Reacting sharply to the FIR, Akal Takht jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh said, “This is an unjust act that is aimed at targeting the minorities of the country.” SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami also condemned the case registered by Rajasthan Police.