SAD condemns lathicharge on protesting teachers

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Sunday condemned the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for resorting to lathicharge on teachers staging a dharna in front of the residence of chief minister Bhagwant Mann in Sangrur and demanded that their services be regularised immediately.

In a statement, SAD leader Sikander Singh Maluka said instead of honouring its promise to regularise employees, the AAP government was “crushing the voice of those who were demanding the government fulfil its promise”.

He said it was shocking to see that the AAP government was thrashing teachers who were simply agitating for the fulfilment of their rights. Accusing the CM of indulging in hypocrisy on this issue, Maluka said: “The CM has given directions to the state police to repress all democratic movements.”