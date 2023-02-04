SAD demands Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s resignation over drugs, law-&-order

Two days after Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit indicted the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government over drug menace and law-and-order situation in the state, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Friday asked chief minister (CM) Bhagwant Mann to explain his government’s stance or submit his resignation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a statement here, senior SAD leader Daljit Singh Cheema said it was shocking that instead of replying to the disclosures made by the governor, during a field visit with the state chief secretary and the director general of police (DGP), that drugs are being openly sold at grocery shops, the CM was trying to brush the issue under the carpet.

“The governor is being accused of interfering in state affair,” he said, adding that though the SAD had always taken a principled stand on this issue and constantly alerted the CM to take up state issues effectively with the Centre, Mann has repeatedly “failed the state”.

“It is due to this that the AAP government has brought central interference on itself,” Cheema added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He further alleged that Mann has surrendered governance of Punjab to Delhi by signing a memorandum of understanding in this context, allowing the consultants appointed by the AAP high command to sit in cabinet meetings and even run day-to-day affairs of important institutions.