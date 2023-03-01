SAD ex-MLA acquitted in assault case

A local court has acquitted former Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MLA from Banur Jasjit Singh Bunny for allegedly assaulting a retired ASI of the Punjab Police in November 2016. The case was registered in May 2017 under Sections 341(wrongful restraint), 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

As per the FIR, the complainant, Parkash Chand of Mohali, alleged that he had worked with the accused’s father, former Punjab cabinet minister Capt Kanwaljit Singh as a personal security officer. He had gone to her house on November 25, 2016, when the accused allegedly attacked him and the police had to be called while he was rushed to the Government Multi Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16. He had also alleged misuse of power by the station house officer (SHO) for not registering an FIR in the case.

While a detailed order of the judgment is awaited, the court of judicial magistrate Chetesh Gupta acquitted him on Wednesday. His counsels Terminder Singh and Manjinder Singh argued that there was a delay in informing the police and registering the FIR after the incident. As per the X-ray report, there were no grievous injuries and no witnesses from the locality joined the investigation. There were also contradictions in the version of the complaint.

