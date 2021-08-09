Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

SAD names in-charges for 12 Punjab assembly segments

Sukhbir urges the newly appointed in-charges to spread awareness about the 13-point programme announced by the SAD-BSP alliance
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON AUG 09, 2021 12:30 AM IST
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Sunday announced constituency in-charges for 12 assembly constituencies of which seven are new faces.

The in-charges include Harmeet Singh Sandhu (Tarn Taran), Darshan Singh Shivalik (Gill), Harpal Juneja (Patiala-Urban), Chandan Grewal (Jalandhar-Central), SR Kler (Jagraon), Charanjit Singh Brar (Rajpura), Rohit ‘Montu’ Vohra (Ferozepur City), Kulwant Singh Keetu (Barnala), Malkit AR (Jandiala), Satnam Rahi (Bhadaur), Talbir Singh Gill (Amritsar-South) and Kabir Das (Nabha).

Sukhbir met the newly appointed in-charges separately and later held a joint meeting. He urged them to spread awareness about the 13-point programme announced by the SAD-BSP alliance, which it was committed to fulfil once it formed the government in the state.

