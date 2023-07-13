End sufferings of flood-affected instead of doing propaganda, Sukhbir tells Mann

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday appealed chief minister Bhagwant Mann to take corrective steps to mitigate the sufferings of the people instead of “relying on propaganda” to give the impression that all concerns in the wake of damage and destruction to dwellings and fields had been addressed.

Badal said people complained that all gates of the Harike barrage had been opened at the instance of an Aam Aadmi Party MP leading to flooding (File Photo)

Talking to mediapersons at Basti Ram Lal in Ferozepur Urban constituency, the SAD president said, “I don’t want to get into politics. My only issue is timely provision of relief to those suffering due to incessant rains and resultant flooding. The CM should have visited these flood affected areas himself to galvanize the civil administration into action.”

Badal, who also visited areas along the barbed wire fence with Pakistan, said people complained that all gates of the Harike barrage had been opened at the instance of an Aam Aadmi Party MP leading to flooding of villages in its downstream. “As much as 2.17 lakh cusecs of water was released from Harike and almost the same amount from Hussainiwala leading to flooding,” he said.

