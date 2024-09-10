SAD protests against AAP govt in Ludhiana over fuel price hike, power subsidy withdrawal

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Tuesday staged a protest against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for imposing new taxes on the people and withdrawing subsidies besides the complete “breakdown” of the law-and-order situation in the state. SAD workers staging a protest in Ludhiana. (HT Photo)

A delegation of senior members of the party also submitted a memorandum to the additional deputy commissioner (ADC) Major Amit Sareen demanding withdrawal of the increase in VAT on petrol and diesel besides withdrawal of the recently hiked bus fares and reintroduction of the power subsidy applicable to consumers with a load of less than seven kilowatt.

Speaking at the dharna, SAD working president Balwinder Singh Bhunder said, “The AAP government was imposing one burden after another on the common man even as no effort was being made to improve civic amenities or establish new schools, colleges and hospitals.” He said the increase in VAT on petrol and diesel had increased inflation in cities due to an immediate increase in transportation costs besides increasing the input costs of farmers. He said the increase in bus fares and withdrawal of the power subsidy had also affected the common man.

Condemning the AAP government for “penalising the ‘aam aadmi’ but doing nothing to improve civic amenities”, Bhunder said, “Civic amenities in this city are crumbling and the poor condition of roads has made life hell for the citizens”. He said industrialists and professionals were facing extortions even as the common man was facing an increase in snatchings and robberies.

Former cabinet minister Maheshinder Singh Grewal, Sharanjit Singh Dhillon, Hira Singh Gabria and Gurcharan Singh Grewal also spoke on the occasion and highlighted how industry was fleeing the city due to “gangster rule”. They said the small and medium scale industry was particularly hit but nothing was being done to save it.

Senior leaders SR Kler, Ranjit Singh Dhillon, Paramjit Singh Dhillon and Bhupinder Singh Bhinda were also present on the occasion.