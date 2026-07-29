SAD (Punar Surjit) seeks early decision on Rajoana’s mercy plea

A delegation of Shiromani Akali Dal (Punar Surjit) on Tuesday met governor Gulab Chand Kataria, seeking parole for Jagtar Singh Hawara, an early decision on Balwant Singh Rajoana’s mercy petition and raising several other Sikh related issues, including opening of the Kartarpur Corridor

Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria meeting SAD (Punar Surjit) delegation members in Chandigarh. (PTI)

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Led by senior party leader Prem Singh Chandumajra, the delegation submitted a memorandum, saying the issues warranted urgent consideration on humanitarian, constitutional and public interest grounds. The governor assured the delegation that the demands would be considered sympathetically.

The delegation sought the governor’s intervention to facilitate parole for Hawara so that he could meet his ailing mother.

The delegation also sought an early decision on Rajoana’s pending mercy petition and said the matter deserved a compassionate resolution in accordance with the law. Both Hawara and Rajoana are convicts in the 1995 assassination of former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh.

Besides Chandumajra, the delegation included Parminder Singh Dhindsa, Gurpartap Singh Wadala, Gaganjit Singh Barnala, Karnail Singh Panjoli and Hardeep Singh, among other leaders.

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{{^usCountry}} The party also pressed for immediate elections to the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) and the reopening of the Kartarpur Corridor, urging the Union Government to initiate dialogue with Pakistan to restore uninterrupted access for Sikh pilgrims to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The party also pressed for immediate elections to the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) and the reopening of the Kartarpur Corridor, urging the Union Government to initiate dialogue with Pakistan to restore uninterrupted access for Sikh pilgrims to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib. {{/usCountry}}

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It further demanded the release of Sikh prisoners, who have completed their sentences and the release of Amritpal Singh, as the National Security Act (NSA) imposed on him had been revoked.

Youth wing announces expansion plans

The Youth Akali Dal (Punar Surjit) on Tuesday announced plans to expand its organisational network across Punjab by appointing office-bearers at the district, constituency and village levels.

The announcement was made during the first meeting of the newly appointed state office-bearers in Chandigarh under the leadership of state president Gurjeet Singh Talwandi.

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Talwandi said the youth wing would soon launch a statewide organisational drive to build a strong grassroots network across the state. He said responsibilities would be entrusted to young leaders at every level to ensure greater youth participation in the party’s activities.