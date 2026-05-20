SAD reaches out to NRIs in Australia, New Zealand ahead of 2027 assembly polls

A delegation of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), which returned last week from Australia and New Zealand tour, met party president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Tuesday and briefed him on the response from the Punjabi diaspora.

Party president Sukhbir Singh Badal said the SAD had always held NRIs in high esteem and had organised special NRI Sammelans to resolve their grievances. (HT)

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The delegation, led by SAD leader Tejinder Singh Middukhera, said Punjabis had expressed faith in the party during meetings held across the two countries. It also claimed that members of the diaspora voiced dissatisfaction with both the Congress and the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab.

As part of its outreach ahead of the 2027 Punjab assembly elections, the SAD plans to send delegations to Canada, Europe and the United States to mobilise support among NRIs and their families in Punjab. A delegation will shortly visit Canada, Europe and U.S. as the party had done in 2015.

Middukhera said NRIs recalled measures introduced during previous SAD governments, including special ‘sangat darshan’ programmes, NRI police stations and NRI courts, and felt such initiatives were missing now.

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{{^usCountry}} The delegation included Youth Akali Dal president Sarabjit Singh Jhinjher and other party leaders. It also interacted with Sikh institutions, gurdwara committees and sports clubs during the fortnight tour. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The delegation included Youth Akali Dal president Sarabjit Singh Jhinjher and other party leaders. It also interacted with Sikh institutions, gurdwara committees and sports clubs during the fortnight tour. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Interacting with the delegation, Sukhbir Badal said the SAD had always held NRIs in high esteem and had organised special NRI Sammelans to resolve their grievances. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Interacting with the delegation, Sukhbir Badal said the SAD had always held NRIs in high esteem and had organised special NRI Sammelans to resolve their grievances. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “All issues pertaining to NRIs will be taken up for resolution on top priority once the SAD forms the government in Punjab. We are keen to make the NRI community an equal partner in the progress and prosperity of Punjab”, he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “All issues pertaining to NRIs will be taken up for resolution on top priority once the SAD forms the government in Punjab. We are keen to make the NRI community an equal partner in the progress and prosperity of Punjab”, he added. {{/usCountry}}

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