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SAD reaches out to NRIs in Australia, New Zealand ahead of 2027 assembly polls

The delegation, led by SAD leader Tejinder Singh Middukhera, said Punjabis had expressed faith in the party during meetings held across the two countries

Published on: May 20, 2026 06:56 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
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A delegation of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), which returned last week from Australia and New Zealand tour, met party president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Tuesday and briefed him on the response from the Punjabi diaspora.

Party president Sukhbir Singh Badal said the SAD had always held NRIs in high esteem and had organised special NRI Sammelans to resolve their grievances. (HT)

The delegation, led by SAD leader Tejinder Singh Middukhera, said Punjabis had expressed faith in the party during meetings held across the two countries. It also claimed that members of the diaspora voiced dissatisfaction with both the Congress and the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab.

As part of its outreach ahead of the 2027 Punjab assembly elections, the SAD plans to send delegations to Canada, Europe and the United States to mobilise support among NRIs and their families in Punjab. A delegation will shortly visit Canada, Europe and U.S. as the party had done in 2015.

Middukhera said NRIs recalled measures introduced during previous SAD governments, including special ‘sangat darshan’ programmes, NRI police stations and NRI courts, and felt such initiatives were missing now.

 
punjabi diaspora sukhbir singh badal shiromani akali dal
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / SAD reaches out to NRIs in Australia, New Zealand ahead of 2027 assembly polls
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / SAD reaches out to NRIs in Australia, New Zealand ahead of 2027 assembly polls
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