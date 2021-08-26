Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / SAD scores third win on trot in Delhi gurdwara body polls, Sarna defeats Sirsa
chandigarh news

SAD scores third win on trot in Delhi gurdwara body polls, Sarna defeats Sirsa

Manjinder Singh Sirsa, however, is still set to become the gurdwara body’s president again as SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal said he will be nominated from the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee quota. SAD clinches 27 out of 46 seats.
By Gurpreet Singh Nibber, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON AUG 26, 2021 01:49 AM IST
SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal with Manjinder Singh Sirsa and other party leaders after declaration of DSGMC election results in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Sanchit Khanna/HT)

The Shiromani Akali Dal on Wednesday won the elections to the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) for the third time in row, clinching 27 out of the total 46 seats.

The outgoing president and SAD’s warhorse Manjinder Singh Sirsa, however, lost to former president Harvinder Singh Sarna by 469 votes in a fierce contest on the Punjabi Bagh seat. But Sirsa is set to become the gurdwara body’s president again as SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal said he will be nominated from the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) quota.

The SAD top brass sees the result as a practice match for the upcoming assembly polls in Punjab. Addressing the media in Delhi, Sukhbir said: “It is the beginning of a “storm which will sweep the Congress and the AAP aside” in the Punjab assembly polls next year.”

Former DSGMC chief Manjit Singh GK-led Jago party won in three wards, while Akali Dali (Delhi) headed by Paramjit Singh Sarna got 14 seats, the directorate of gurdwara elections said. Sarna said: “We hoped to do much better, but we accept that the voters have the final say.” Independent candidate Tarvinder Singh Marwah won the Jangpura ward. The SAD got 40.27% of the total votes polled, while SAD (Delhi) and Jago party polled 27.79% and 15.72% votes, respectively, according to data issued by the directorate.

RELATED STORIES

The DSGMC which controls historic shrines in the city, including Rakabganj and Bangla Sahib gurdwaras, as well as various academic institutions and hospitals, goes to polls every four years. It has an annual budget of 110 crore.

Under the 1971 DSGMC Act, a 51-member House runs the gurdwara body. Over and above 46 elected members, there is a provision to nominate one member from the SGPC quota, while two members come via co-option and two more come from the Singh Sabhas (local gurdwaras) in Delhi. A total of 312 candidates including 132 independents fought the elections conducted on Sunday. The voting had witnessed a low turnout of 37.27%, officials said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

MDS admissions: Internship completion cut-off date extended

Farmers gherao Ashwani Sharma, other BJP leaders in Jalandhar over agri laws

HC notice to govt, industries minister as 2 Hoshiarpur residents allege threat to life

Non-political forum Sanjha Sunehra Punjab Manch launched
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Narendra Modi
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
Porn racket case
Bigg Boss OTT
India vs England 3rd Test Live Streaming
Narayan Rane
TS EAMCET Result 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP