Chandigarh News / SAD seeks sedition case against Navjot Sidhu, his team over Kashmir remarks
chandigarh news

SAD seeks sedition case against Navjot Sidhu, his team over Kashmir remarks

Says Congress president Sonia Gandhi and party MP Rahul Gandhi should clarify their stand on the issue
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON AUG 24, 2021 01:22 AM IST
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia on Monday said a case of sedition should be registered against Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu and his team as “anti-national propaganda” was being unleashed from the office of the cricketer-turned-politician.

Addressing a press conference in Chandigarh, Majithia asked Congress president Sonia Gandhi and party MP Rahul Gandhi to clarify their stand on the controversial remarks of Sidhu’s adviser Malvinder Singh Mali on Jammu and Kashmir.

“It’s shocking to see that on a day when India was celebrating Independence Day, anti-national statements were issued from the state Congress’s office. The PPCC chief’s adviser claimed that Kashmir was a country of Kashmiris, India had annexed part of it by force and Kashmiris were not part of India,” the Akali MLA said.

Majithia linked the statements with Sidhu’s alleged closeness to Pakistan Army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa. “It seems the state Congress is implementing Gen Bajwa’s agenda with regards to India, particularly Kashmir,” he claimed.

RELATED STORIES

These posts are an attempt to belittle sacrifices made by Indian soldiers, particularly Punjabis, he added. “The state Congress unit is conveying a message that it is supporting Pakistan for justifying Taliban’s control over Afghanistan,” he said.

Youth Akali Dal (YAD) president Parambans Singh Romana was also present on the occasion.

