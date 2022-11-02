SAD suspends Bibi Jagir Kaur

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)’s disciplinary committee has suspended former Shiromani Prabandhak Committee (SGPC) president Bibi Jagir Kaur from the primary membership of the party for anti-party activities.

Kaur has been demanding to be chosen as the party’s nominee for the SGPC presidential poll, scheduled for November 9. On no response from the party president Sukhbir Singh Badal, she had announced to contest independently and was also meeting SGPC members to garner support.

The disciplinary committee, led by former minister Sikandar Singh Maluka, asked Kaur to clear her stand within two days or face permanent eviction from the party.