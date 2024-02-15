 SAD suspends month-long Punjab Bachao Yatra - Hindustan Times
SAD suspends month-long Punjab Bachao Yatra

ByGurpreet Singh Nibber, Chandigarh
Feb 15, 2024 08:24 AM IST

The ‘Punjab Bachao Yatra which was scheduled in Faridkot and Ferozepur districts on Thursday, was put on hold following the latest round of agitation by the farmers, who form a significant chunk of the party’s support base.

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has suspended its over a month-long ‘Punjab Bachao Yatra’ in view of the ongoing farmers’ protest.

On Wednesday, SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal wrote on X (former Twitter), “Saving farmers and their interests has always been the priority for Shiromani Akali Dal.” (HT File)

The party had started its yatra from Attari on February 1, with an aim to cover 43 constituencies by mid-March and garner support for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. It was to culminate at Damdama Sahib on March 11, as per the initial schedule.

The SAD core committee will meet in Chandigarh on Thursday to decide the next plan of action. “The party’s stance on the farmers’ agitation will also be announced after the meeting,” said party spokesperson Daljit Singh Cheema.

The SAD spokesperson also condemned the use of force, including rubber bullets and tear gas shells, on protesting farmers.

In 2020, when the Centre had introduced the three farm laws that had sparked nationwide protests, the SAD had initially supported the laws but later snapped its ties with the Bharatiya Janata Party, its ally of 24 years, to regain support of the peasantry.

Recently, there were talks of the two parties re-stitching its alliance. But the latest round of farmers’ agitation has pushed that possibility to the backburner.

A SAD leader, on the condition of anonymity, told HT, “It will be a loss of face for us to enter into an alliance with the BJP at this stage.”

    Gurpreet Singh Nibber is an Assistant Editor with the Punjab bureau. He covers politics, agriculture, power sector, environment, Sikh religious affairs and the Punjabi diaspora.

Follow Us On