SAD to gherao Punjab Vidhan Sabha on March 1

Decision taken at party’s core committee meeting in which president Sukhbir Singh Badal was also present
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 01:43 AM IST
SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal along with other party leaders during core committee meeting in Chandigarh on Monday. (HT photo)

Chandigarh The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has decided to gherao the Vidhan Sabha on the opening day of the forthcoming budget session on March 1 to “give voice to the widespread resentment against Captain Amarinder Singh’s sacrilegious act of breaking his oath of promises,” made to the people in the run-up to last assembly elections.

The party workers will assemble at Sector 25 on March 1 morning from where they will proceed towards the Vidhan Sabha premises. It will also focus on the back-breaking hike in electricity bills as well as in the prices of diesel, petrol and cooking gas as a result of excessive Central and state government taxes, according to a statement released after a meeting of the party’s core committee on Monday evening.

The core committee met under party president Sukhbir Singh Badal to chalk out its line of action to secure justice for the beleaguered people of Punjab who are feeling cheated by a “brazenly dishonest” Congress government, Harcharan Bains, principal adviser to Sukhbir, said. The core committee also paid rich tributes to the brave party workers who sacrificed their lives fighting the “government sponsored goondaism” and all farmers who have sacrifices their lives during the on-going struggle against the Centre’s three anti-farmer laws. Balwinder Singh Bhundar, Jathedar Tota Singh, SGPC president Bibi Jagir Kaur, Charanjit Singh Atwal, Prem Singh Chandumajra, Maheshinder Grewal, Daljit Singh Cheema, Janmeja Singh Sekhon, Sikander Singh Maluka, Dr Upinderjit Kaur, Gulzar Singh Ranike, Bikram Singh Majithia and Surjit Singh Rakhra were among those who attended the meeting.

