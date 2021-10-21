Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / SAD to support INLD’s Abhay Chautala in Ellenabad bypolls: Chandumajra
chandigarh news

SAD to support INLD’s Abhay Chautala in Ellenabad bypolls: Chandumajra

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) plans to support Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) nominee Abhay Singh Chatuala in the Ellenabad bypolls
SAD leader Prem Singh Chandumajra. (HT File)
Published on Oct 21, 2021 12:42 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Karnal

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) plans to support Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) nominee Abhay Singh Chatuala in the Ellenabad bypolls.

The SAD leadership has decided to support Abhay as this election is being contested on the farmer’s issue, said party’s senior vice-president Prem Singh Chandumajra in an interaction with the media in Kurukshetra.

“Since Abhay had resigned in support of the farmers’ agitation and SAD is known to be a pro-farmer party, we have decided to support the INLD candidate in the bypols,” he said.

The Akali leader said directions have been issued to the party workers from Haryana to join the campaign and ensure Chatuala’s victory with a huge margin.

Chandumajra slammed the Opposition parties, especially the Congress, for fielding their candidate in the bypolls saying, “This election is a fight between pro-farmers and anti-farmers. Other parties that claimed to be pro-farmer should not have fielded their candidates against Abhay as he had sacrificed his legislature for the farmers and his win will be considered a victory of the protesting farmers.

Ellenabad was earlier considered INLD’s pocket borough but this election has become a matter of prestige for Abhhay, who is locked in a triangular contest and facing a tough challenge from Congress’ Pawan Beniwal and the ruling BJP-JJP alliance’s Gobind Kanda.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Congress leaders hit campaign trail for Ellenabad bypolls

Sweets shops, dairies inspected for quality in Kharar, Mullanpur

Hero Women’s Pro Golf: Pranavi takes one-shot lead over Amandeep

Chandigarh MC removes 400 illegal hoardings in special drive
TRENDING TOPICS
India vs Australia
Horoscope Today
Uttarakhand Rains
Gold Price
Abhidhamma Day
T20 World Cup 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP