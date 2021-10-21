SAD to support INLD’s Abhay Chautala in Ellenabad bypolls: Chandumajra

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) plans to support Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) nominee Abhay Singh Chatuala in the Ellenabad bypolls.

The SAD leadership has decided to support Abhay as this election is being contested on the farmer’s issue, said party’s senior vice-president Prem Singh Chandumajra in an interaction with the media in Kurukshetra.

“Since Abhay had resigned in support of the farmers’ agitation and SAD is known to be a pro-farmer party, we have decided to support the INLD candidate in the bypols,” he said.

The Akali leader said directions have been issued to the party workers from Haryana to join the campaign and ensure Chatuala’s victory with a huge margin.

Chandumajra slammed the Opposition parties, especially the Congress, for fielding their candidate in the bypolls saying, “This election is a fight between pro-farmers and anti-farmers. Other parties that claimed to be pro-farmer should not have fielded their candidates against Abhay as he had sacrificed his legislature for the farmers and his win will be considered a victory of the protesting farmers.

Ellenabad was earlier considered INLD’s pocket borough but this election has become a matter of prestige for Abhhay, who is locked in a triangular contest and facing a tough challenge from Congress’ Pawan Beniwal and the ruling BJP-JJP alliance’s Gobind Kanda.

