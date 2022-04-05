SAD urges CM to stop centre from meddling in state’s affairs, calls for all-party meet

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Monday asked chief minister Bhagwant Mann to call an all-party meeting to give a befitting reply to the centre’s “interference” in the state affairs, and to put up a united front against “conspiracies to rob Punjab” of its waters and land at the behest of Haryana.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Talking to mediapersons here, party leader Prem Singh Chandumajra said the chief minister’s inability to present a united front was the reason for the sad state of affairs.

He said the CM did not object to the central government’s move to abolish Punjab’s representation in the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) during his meeting with the Prime Minister.

“This emboldened the centre which issued a notification extending central civil service rules to union territory employees of Chandigarh”.

Referring to the special session of Vidhan Sabha, Chandumajra said it had not served any purpose.

“The BJP was taking advantage of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s weaknesses and was cornering Punjab with Haryana chief ministers,” he added.

“All commissions set up in the past have made it clear that there are no Hindi speaking areas in Punjab which are in contiguity with Haryana but still CM Manohar Lal Khattar has made this statement to put pressure on Punjab and make it barter Chandigarh,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The SAD leader said Chandigarh was always a part of Punjab and its ad hoc status as a union territory was only a temporary measure.

“So, no conditions can be imposed for transferring Chandigarh to Punjab as is being sought by Haryana chief minister,” he added.