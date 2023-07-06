Punjab: Amid buzz of BJP-SAD reunion, Sukhbir holds closed-door meeting

Amid a buzz in political circles that the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) may reunite ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday held a closed-door meeting with the party’s senior leadership at his Chandigarh home. The talks about the possibility of the SAD and the BJP joining hands emerged after defence minister Rajnath Singh in his June 24 rally in Chandigarh remembered Akali stalwart and former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal while paying tributes to him. Amid a buzz in political circles that the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) may reunite ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday held a closed-door meeting with the party’s senior leadership at his home in Chandigarh. (PTI File)

Five-time former Punjab chief minister and Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch Parkash Singh Badal died in April aged 95. It was Parkash Singh Badal who announced the alliance with the BJP in the 1990s. Thereafter, the SAD-BJP formed the coalition government thrice in the state —1997, 2007 and 2017.

The meeting continued till the filing of the copy. Prominent among those who attended the meeting held at SAD chief Sukhbir Badal’s home, include Balwinder Singh Bhundar, Prem Singh Chandumajra, Daljit Singh Cheema, Maheshinder Singh Grewal, Bikram Singh Majithia and Virsa Singh Valtoha.

SAD leader Daljit Singh Cheema, however, did not give any credence to the buzz and said the discussion will be on public issues and the AAP government’s “non-performance” and its interference in gurdwara affairs.

However, a party insider said the leaders advised ‘caution’ and examine all aspects.

“Before taking any decision, the party should take into account all aspects. It will be well-advised to foresee the impact on the party’s future and perception among the Punjabis particularly – Sikhs,” a leader, who didn’t wish to be named, said.

The Akalis have lost two state polls back-to-back, in 2017 and 2022, and currently have only three MLAs in the Vidhan Sabha. The issue of renewing ties with BJP, which remained SAD’s ally for almost 25 years until 2020 when Akalis broke away as a protest against now repealed three farm laws, is expected to come for a larger discussion on Thursday when Sukhbir will meet the district-level presidents of the party.

According to a SAD leader, who was part of the meeting, the leaders asked the president to seek clarity from the BJP on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and its impact on the rights of minorities, particularly the Sikhs, and the release of Sikh detainees lodged in various jails in the country. The party has been demanding the release of Sikh detainees.

Although both parties have been denying any scope for a tie-up again, a senior Delhi-based SAD leader said, “In politics none is outcast, it’s about time and need.”

BJP’s leadership in Punjab has been pushing for the party to go solo. The newly nominated state president Sunil Jakhar said he has “no knowledge” about the talks on a possible tie-up with the SAD again.

The party leaders also suggested taking up the issue of passing the Sikh Gurdwaras (Amendment) Act 2023 by Bhagwant Mann led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the state as a direct interference into Sikh matters. The amendment, which is awaiting the governor’s nod, mandates free-to-air telecast of Gurbani from Harmandar Sahib (Golden Temple), Amritsar, taking away the monopoly of one particular television channel.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON