Article 370 verdict: Saddened but prepared for long haul, say J&K political leaders

As the Supreme Court on Monday upheld the Centre’s decision to abrogate Article 370 that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, political leaders termed the judgement as disappointing, and said the struggle would continue.

The Supreme Court on Monday upheld the abrogation of Article 370 as constitutional. (HT File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The five-member constitutional bench of the top court pronounced the judgement on Monday.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah said on micro-blogging platform that although he was disappointed, they were prepared for a long fight.

Later in a video message, the former chief minister said that the matter did not end here. “...our efforts won’t end. We do respect the SC. If we didn’t, then we would not have approached SC…do we have more options, yes. We will have to talk to our lawyers on whether we should again approach court,” he added.

Read Here: Breaking down the Supreme Court judgement on J&K, and its wider implications

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti said the verdict was essentially the “defeat of the idea of India.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“This is a difficult moment, but not the end of our struggle for rights, dignity and peace. People should stand united and not loose hope,” she said in a video message on social media.

“The judgement declaring Article 370 as temporary, is not our defeat, but that of the secular and democratic idea of India with which we acceded, rejecting the two-nation theory,” she said, adding that the verdict reinforced the notion that J&K’s accession to India was also temporary, echoing the sentiments of those who have long questioned the permanence of this relationship.

Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) head Ghulam Nabi Azad termed the judgement as disappointing. “After hearing the unanimous decision, I am disappointed. From day one, I used to say that either parliament or SC can take decision on this. The central government got it revoked, so SC was out lost hope. After today’s judgement, the people aren’t happy,” former chief minister Azad told reporters while highlighting the historic aspects of Article 370 for the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Peoples Conference chairperson Sajjad Lone said that justice has eluded people of J&K again.

Read Here: What does Supreme Court judgement mean for Jammu & Kashmir?

“The SC verdict is disappointing. Article 370 may have been legally abrogated, but will always remain a part of our political aspirations. The Supreme Court sidestepped even commenting on the statehood, thus protecting the entire country from any future misuse, by citing precedence. Yet the same misuse was subtly endorsed in J&K. Let us hope that justice wakes up from its slumber of pretence,” he said in a post in on X.

Congress J&K unit president Vikar Rasool Wani sought immediate restoration of statehood, and said that the party would continue to fight for the rights of the people.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Everyone should respect SC judgment: Raina

J&K Bharatiya Janata Party president Ravinder Raina said that everyone should respect the Supreme Court judgment.

He said that the constitution of India was ignored in J&K. “Now, every section of the society, including pahari, Gujjar-Bakerwal, Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir refugees, West Pakistan refugees, women, dalits, Gurkhas, Valmikis have got their rights and live dignified lives,” he added.

Hurriyat chairperson Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Monday said that the Supreme Court was on expected lines. “It is sad, but the verdict was not unexpected, particularly in the present circumstances, “ he said in a statement.