Horse riding school inaugurated at police lines in Chandigarh, now open to civilians too

A riding school set up at the Sector 26 police lines will now be training police personnel as well as civilians in horseback riding.

Inaugurated by the Chandigarh director general of police (DGP) Praveer Ranjan on Tuesday, it is open to all civilians above the age of 10.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP, lines) Dilsher Singh Chandel said, “This is the first proper riding school set up by the Chandigarh police. We had an informal one set up in 2010 but now we have better infrastructure. We can train both professionals as well as those who want to follow this as a hobby. The charges will also be much lower than private riding clubs and stables in the area.”

Though the riding school, set up on around 0.75 acres, was inaugurated on Tuesday, it has been functional for the past week or so and around 10 people have already signed up for the course, all of whom are civilians, said officials.

Upgraded Chandigarh Police subsidiary canteen inaugurated by DGP

An upgraded Chandigarh Police subsidiary canteen, a unit of Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandar, was also inaugurated by the DGP and other police officers at Police Lines on Tuesday. The DGP had recently inspected the Chandigarh Police canteen and given directions to officials to improve the infrastructure of the police canteen. The area of the canteen has been raised and new groceries and other items have been included. Cops can shop for daily-use grocery items, electronic items and other items at subsidised rates here.