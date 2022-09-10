SAD leader Majithia appeals to Centre for Rajoana’s release

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia on Friday appealed to the central government to release Balwant Singh Rajoana, a convict on death row in connection with the assassination of former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh.

“The entire Sikh community feels Rajoana should be released as he has been incarcerated for more than 27 years which amounts to a double life sentence,” said Majithia, who was in Ludhiana to meet Rajoana’s sister Kamaldeep Kaur Rajoana.

“I had the privilege of interacting with Rajoana in Patiala jail. He is a fit case for release and those opposing it are deliberately creating a Hindu-Sikh divide for their petty political gains,” said Majithia.

He said that similarly, all other Sikh detainees who had been incarcerated for more than 26 years should also be released, while condemning Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal for not signing the release orders of Devinderpal Singh Bhullar for more than seven months now.

Majithia also accused Kejriwal of deliberately not opposing the SYL canal issue with the intention of diverting the water meant for Punjab to Delhi and Haryana.

MORE NEWS IN BRIEFS

Four Covid cases reported from Ludhiana

Four fresh Covid cases were reported from Ludhiana on Friday. Currently, there are 46 active cases, of which 44 patients are under home isolation. Ludhiana has so far recorded 1,13,441 Covid infections, of which 1,10,379 people have successfully defeated the virus and 3,016 patients have succumbed to it.

Birth, death certificates: Official under scanner for tardy clearance of files

Congress councillor Baljinder Singh Bunty on Friday submitted a complaint with MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal against additional local registrar Balvir Kaur for allegedly harassing applicants for birth and death certificate. In the complaint, Bunty also alleged that Kaur’s husband responds to calls made on her official number and councillors and general public are facing harassment due to the alleged delay in clearing the files related to birth-death certificates by Kaur.

