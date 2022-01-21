SAD leaders vow to increase number of MC wards in Ludhiana if voted to power

SAD leaders on Thursday agreed to increase the number of municipal wards in the district should they be voted to power.

In a bid to incentivise its cadre, SAD leaders on Thursday also decided to allow candidates contesting the Punjab assembly polls to recommend loyalists in the civic body polls.

Senior Akali leader Maheshinder Singh Grewal, who is contesting the polls from Ludhiana West, said two issues were discussed, first was that after coming to power, the number of wards will be increased to accommodate more party workers so that wards can be developed.

Sources say the move has been taken as several councillors are not actively supporting party candidates, and workers have also been seeking assurances from candidates that after winning the elections, the MLA will secure party tickets for workers.

Akali leader Jagbir Singh Sokhi from Atam Nagar constituency said many workers in his constituency have sought such assurances from party candidate Harish Rai Dhanda.

“Danda is an upright leader and he never makes false promises. So at this juncture it is important that more power should be given to the candidates so that they can recommend the name of probable candidates for the MC polls,” said Sokhi.

