SAD’s Romana held for sharing ‘morphed’ video to target CM Mann

Mohali: Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) general secretary Parambans Singh Bunty Romana was arrested on Thursday from Chandigarh by the Mohali police for allegedly sharing a “morphed” video clip of Punjabi singer Kanwar Grewal purportedly making objectionable remarks against Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann.

Romana was presented in a local court late in the evening and was sent to 14-day judicial custody. The police had sought the SAD leader’s two-day custody. The court has fixed November 9 as the next date of hearing.

The arrest comes after Grewal denied singing any such song, claiming that the videos from his 2014 stage show held in Wolverhampton, UK, had been doctored.

Romana has been booked under Sections 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 469 (forgery for harming reputation), 500 (defamation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 43(i) read with 66 IT Act at the Mataur police station.

The SAD leader was booked following a complaint by inspector Sandeep Singh, in charge, cyber crime, Mohali. “The morphed video has been uploaded on ‘X’, by this handler for harming the reputation of the Punjab CM and to gain political mileage,” inspector Singh alleged as per the FIR.

Talking to the media, Romana termed his arrest as political vendetta.

After the video was shared on the social media platform ‘X’, Grewal released a video message alleging that somebody altered the audio of one of his stage performances to show him making derogatory remarks against the chief minister. The singer claimed the voice heard in the video clip was not his and it was doctored.

Sukhbir submits complaint to Mohali SSP

SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal and other leaders condemned the arrest and several party workers held a protest outside the office of Mohali senior superintendent of police (SSP).

Later, Sukhbir submitted a complaint to Mohali SSP Sandeep Garg against the chief minister for allegedly uploading several morphed and defamatory videos from his official social media handle and demanded immediate action against him.

He added that the video on the basis of which Romana was arrested has been in circulation since 2016 and many political leaders have uploaded it on their pages.

“Action should be taken against the person who morphed the video and not Romana,” Sukhbir added. He also alleged that the Punjab Police was acting “like a stooge” of the chief minister.

“The AAP and its top leadership regularly upload morphed videos as well as defamatory content on social media against us. Police should register cases against them, including chief minister Bhagwant Mann, as per our complaint,” he said.

AAP hits out at SAD

The AAP hit out at the SAD for sharing a “fake” and “edited” video of a Punjabi singer by its leader to target the CM. Accusing the SAD of “low level politics”, AAP’s state chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang said no matter how many lies they spread, people of Punjab will never believe them.

“If Akali Dal leaders feel that by editing and distorting the video of a singer, the image of chief minister Bhagwant Mann can be tarnished and their politics will shine, it is not going to happen,” he said at a press conference.

