Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / SAD’s transport wing gheraos Amarinder’s Patiala residence over fuel price hikes
chandigarh news

SAD’s transport wing gheraos Amarinder’s Patiala residence over fuel price hikes

Hold Centre and the Cong govt in Punjab responsible for manifold increase in prices of petroleum products
By HT Correspondent, Patiala
PUBLISHED ON JUL 13, 2021 02:09 AM IST
Shiromani Akali Dal workers during a protest in Patiala on Monday.

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)’s transport wing on Monday gheraoed the residence of Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh in Patiala city over frequent hikes in petrol, diesel and cooking gas prices.

The party workers, led by senior leader Prem Singh Chandumajra and transport wing chief Parmjit Singh Fazilka, handed over the keys of trucks, buses and other vehicles at the New Moti Mehal as a mark of protest.

Earlier, the demonstrators carried out a protest march in the CM’s hometown which culminated at YPS Chowk. Chandumajra said the BJP-led Centre and the Congress government in Punjab were directly responsible for manifold increase in prices of petroleum products.

“While the Centre is not reducing custom duty on these products, the Amarinder-led government in the state has imposed the country’s highest VAT on them. The VAT and custom duty together are 55 per litre tax on petroleum products. Both the governments should slash these taxes by 50 percent so that people can get a respite up to 30 per litre,” he added.

He said the Amarinder government dissolved the truck unions in the state after coming to power and later reduced loading charges, thus destroying the transport business. “More than 40,000 trucks and 65,000 taxis were sold in scrap in the last four-and-a-half years of the Congress rule in the state,” he claimed.

Parmjit Fazilka said the Amarinder government was regularly pursuing destructive policies for the transport sector.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

This doggo has had enough of its human’s WFH and isn’t afraid to say so. Watch

Italian fans dress up as Mario and pizza to attend Euro 2020 final. Watch

This hilarious yet frightening scarecrow is leaving people amused. Watch

Apollo the rhino shows flock of guinea fowl how to relax. Watch video
TRENDING TOPICS
IBPS clerk 2021
Horoscope Today
India Covid Cases
Jagannath Rath Yatra
Petrol Price
Monsoon
Euro 2020 Final
NTA JEE Main 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP