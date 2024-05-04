SAD will turn greater Mohali area into a metropolis, says Sukhbir

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Friday said the former SAD government was instrumental in developing the greater Mohali area that was set to eclipse Gurgaon, besides creating world-class education and research facilities and a thriving IT sector. SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal and party workers during the Punjab Bachao Yatra in Mohali on Friday. (HT photo)

Addressing gatherings in Kharar and Mohali as part of SAD’s ongoing Punjab Bachao Yatra, Sukhbir appealed to people to vote for the SAD in June 1 elections to pave the way for further expansion of the greater Mohali area into a metropolis that would augment employment and generate revenue for the state.

Accompanied by party’s Anandpur Sahib candidate Prem Singh Chandumajra, Sukhbir interacted with people across both assembly segments.

Asserting that the international airport established in Mohali by the former SAD government had resulted in speedy development of the city and increase in commerce, besides connectivity with the outside world, Badal said, “The IT sector has also taken ground in Mohali due to the airport.”

Mohali Industries Association members and even resident welfare associations also met Sukhbir to raise their concerns regarding infrastructure development and maintenance, and requirement of more funds for municipal bodies.