Sahara Credit penalised for failing to refund Ludhiana resident’s investment

District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission directed Sahara Credit Cooperative Society Limited to refund ₹1.14 lakh invested by a city resident, along with the ₹7,000 in compensation, for failing to return a sum of money that he invested in the company.
Anil Kumar of Kohara, Ludhiana, had submitted a complaint against Sahara Credit Cooperative Society Limited, Uttar Pradesh, through its president/chairperson (referred to as opposite party 1 or OP1) and Sahara Credit Cooperative Society Limited, Ludhiana, through its manager (referred to as OP2).
The complaint
In April 2018, Kumar invested ₹1,14,783 with the OPs and the said deposit had the maturity value of ₹1,34,411 by October 28, 2019.
After the date of maturity, when the complainant approached the OPs for receiving the amount of the deposit, he was told that the company was in a financial crisis and was not in a position to make the payment.
Alleging deficiency of services and unfair trade practice on the part of the OPs, the complainant sought a refund of ₹1,34,411 along with interest along with compensation of ₹5,00,000.
Resisting the complaint, the counsel for Sahara Credit Cooperative Society Limited contended that the complaint was not maintainable nor the complainant was a consumer.
According to the OPs, the relation between the complainant and the OPs is that of member and society. “In case of dispute between the member and the society, as per the provisions of Section 84 of the Multi State Co-operative Society Act, 2002, the jurisdiction of this Commission is barred,” the OPs said, seeking a dismissal of the complaint.
The order
The commission, however, dismissed the OPs’ contention, citing a Bombay high court judgement: “The remedy under Consumer Protection Act is a remedy in addition to the remedy provided under Section 91 of the Maharashtra Cooperative Societies Act and the jurisdiction of the Consumer Forum and other authorities under Consumer Protection Act is not excluded expressly or by necessary implication by section 91 of the Maharashtra Co-operative Societies Act”.
“The complaint is allowed with an order that the OPs shall be jointly and severally liable to pay the maturity amount of ₹1,14,783 to the complainant along with interest @8% per annum from April 28, 2019 till date of actual payment. OPs shall further pay a composite compensation of ₹7,000 to the complainant,” the commission added.
Punjab gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria sent to judicial custody in forgery case
The district court on Saturday sent gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria to judicial custody in a case of extortion and forgery. The crime branch had booked Bhagwanpuria earlier this year, accusing him of extortion, forgery and getting a passport issued using fake documents. The court of judicial magistrate (first class) Sonali Singh had also sent gangster Lawrence Bishnoi to judicial custody last week in the same case. Bhagwanpuria is a close associate of Bishnoi.
Healthcare facility for advocates to open soon: Karnataka CM Bommai
"This will ensure good facilities in lower courts. As the population grows, court facilities must be upgraded. The state government is making this a higher priority," Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai said after laying the foundation stone for the Bar Association in Haveri on Sunday.
Protests galore at Panjab University: Student body flags fee hike, safety concerns
Members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad joined fellow student bodies in protesting against the Panjab University administration, holding a demonstration outside the vice-chancellor's (V-C) office on Friday and submitting a memorandum with 16 demands. ASA protest continues Meanwhile, members of Ambedkar Students Association's protest outside the V-C office entered the 28th day as PU officials did not send out a reply. Protests against the warden of Girls Hostel 4 also continued outside the V-C office.
Chandigarh | Light rain likely over weekend
After light rain was seen in parts of the city on Friday, India Meteorological Department said that chances of light rain will continue over the weekend as well. Speaking about this, IMD officials said that while the monsoon system had remained dormant in August, it is likely to bring some rain in September. The maximum temperature went down from 35.4C on Thursday to 34.5C on Friday.
Sippy Sidhu murder: High court reserves judgment on bail plea from Kalyani
The Punjab and Haryana high court on Friday reserved its judgment on the bail plea of Kalyani Singh, an accused in the murder case of national-level shooter and lawyer Sukhmanpreet Singh, better known as Sippy Sidhu, in September 2015. The high court bench of justice Sureshwar Thakur passed the order after perusing the case record, which it had summoned for Friday's hearing. Earlier, CBI and Kalyani's counsels concluded their arguments with respect to the case.
