Sahaya Thatheus Thomas takes charge as new bishop of Simla-Chandigarh Diocese

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 14, 2025 10:18 AM IST

Sahaya Thatheus Thomas was formally installed as the sixth bishop of the Simla-Chandigarh Diocese during a ceremonial event held on Tuesday. The installation marked a significant moment for the diocese, which spans parts of northern India.

The installation marked a significant moment for the Simla-Chandigarh Diocese, which spans parts of northern India. (HT Photo)
Originally from Chinnavilai in Tamil Nadu, Bishop Thomas was born on November 6, 1971. After completing his early education, he moved to North India in 1988 to join the diocese of Simla-Chandigarh, undertaking his priestly formation/training in seminaries in Lucknow and Jalandhar. He was ordained a Catholic priest on May 13, 2001.

The installation ceremony was attended by bishops, clergy, religious and members of the laity. The official appointment made by the former Pope Francis was formally read during the event. The principal consecrator was archbishop Anil Joseph Thomas Couto of Delhi, joined by co-consecrators Bishop Ignatius L Mascarenhas and bishop Agnelo Rufino Gracias. Following his installation, Bishop Thomas assumed pastoral leadership of the diocese.

