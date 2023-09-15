Sahney releases 50 lakh from MPLADS funds for Saragarhi memorial

Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha member Vikramjit Singh Sahney on Wednesday released ₹50 lakh from his Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) fund for the renovation, beautification, and development of the Saragarhi memorial in Ferozepur.

On September 12, HT had highlighted that despite announcing ₹50 lakh from his MPLADS fund for the renovation, beautification, and development of the Saragarhi memorial at Ferozepur a year ago, the amount was yet to be released.

Sahney said, “There was no delay on my part. The funds could only be given on receiving a proposed plan and design. Now that all formalities have been completed, ₹50 lakh were released on Wednesday.” Sahney also expressed his intention to visit and pay homage at the memorial in Ferozepur soon.

Local entrepreneur Puneet Jain, who had previously raised concerns about the war memorial, welcomed Sahney’s move, stating that, “It’s a welcome move. Hopefully, these funds will soon be utilised by the authorities concerned to establish a state-of-the-art war memorial here.”

Deputy commissioner Rajesh Dhiman said, “We have received ₹50 lakh from MP Sahney, and it will be utilised in the best possible manner to establish a comprehensive integrated tourist centre. The war memorial, spread over 10,000 square feet, will feature an 8-feet high statue of Havildar Ishar Singh and a mural depicting the historic Saragarhi Fort.”

Meanwhile, at a state-level event to mark the 126th anniversary of the Saragarhi battle on September 12 this year, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann had also assured that there would be no dearth of funds for the memorial.

