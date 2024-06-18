Sahney seeks suitable budgetary allocation for Punjab

Rajya Sabha member Vikramjit Singh Sahney on Tuesday urged the Centre to support Punjab with suitable budgetary allocation for infrastructure and sanctioning special projects in view of the burgeoning debt over the state. Rajya Sabha member Vikramjit Singh Sahney on Tuesday urged the Centre to support Punjab with suitable budgetary allocation for infrastructure and sanctioning special projects in view of the burgeoning debt over the state. (File photo)

He emphasised the need for covering more industries under production-linked incentive schemes, support for MSMEs, and providing freight subsidy for reducing logistic costs to industry of Punjab to boost exports.

The MP stated that for farmers there is a need for a comprehensive approach focusing on MSP reforms, crop diversification, and infrastructure development to support farmers and mitigate ecological challenges.

He added that emphasis should be on the significance of cooperative federalism with collaborative efforts among national and regional parties to achieve balanced development across all states without any discrimination.