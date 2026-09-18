Saini flags off Namo Marathon in Ambala, wishes PM on 76th birthday

Karnal To mark the beginning of the ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’, launched to celebrate the completion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 25-year public service journey, Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday flagged off the drug-free Haryana-Namo Marathon in Ambala City, urging the youth to fight against drugs and channelise their energy into constructive pursuits.

In Kurukshetra, the CM participated in various programmes on the banks of holy Brahma Sarovar including a blood donation camp, deep daan and aarti (HT Photo)

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Saini said that the PM has opened new doors of opportunity to transform the energy of the country’s youth into the nation’s strength. “Khelo India provided a platform for sporting talent, Fit India promoted a healthy lifestyle, Skill India linked talent with opportunity, and Startup India instilled a new energy of entrepreneurship among youth. Similarly, Mudra Yojana and Stand-Up India have opened avenues for self-employment and entrepreneurship for youth,” he said.

Saini also greeted the PM on his 76th birthday, praising his leadership and for placing his trust in the youth. “The PM believes that the energy, talent and the spirit of innovation among India’s youth form the strongest foundation for building a developed nation,” Saini said.

“One of the biggest challenges facing us today is the decisive fight against drug addiction. Drug addiction isn’t the solution to any problem; it’s a major problem in itself. Drug addiction can provide a temporary high, but it can also turn life into a low. A few moments of intoxication can overshadow a lifetime’s dreams,” the CM said.

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{{^usCountry}} In Kurukshetra, the CM participated in various programmes on the banks of holy Brahma Sarovar including a blood donation camp, deep daan and aarti. The CM also attended a display of 500 synchronised drones displaying the development and achievements of the BJP government in Haryana and the PM’s 25-year public service journey. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In Kurukshetra, the CM participated in various programmes on the banks of holy Brahma Sarovar including a blood donation camp, deep daan and aarti. The CM also attended a display of 500 synchronised drones displaying the development and achievements of the BJP government in Haryana and the PM’s 25-year public service journey. {{/usCountry}}

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State-wide events held to mark PM’s birthday

The PM’s birthday was also marked at other places in Haryana with havana-yagnas, cleanliness drives, blood donation camps, ‘Aashirwad Ka Diya’, exhibitions and other programmes.

Cabinet minister Anil Vij participated at ‘Aashirwad Ka Diya’ programme at Subhash Park in Ambala Park, while his counterpart in Yamunanagar, Shyam Singh Rana, celebrated PM’s birthday with students of the Jyotiba Phule Government College in Radaur.

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In Gohana, a havan was organised at the BJP office, where state BJP president Archana Gupta offered prayers for the PM’s health and longevity. Cabinet minister Arvind Sharma and other party leaders accompanied her.

In Rewari, Gupta participated in the Namo Van and tree plantation programme. As part of the initiative, 20,000 saplings with 72 species were planted. At Chanakya International School in Kasuhan village, a blood donation camp was organised where 76 units of blood were collected.

The Haryana government and BJP have planned a month-long programme from September 17 to October 17, with activities including cleanliness campaigns, blood donation camps, exhibitions, seminars and welfare-related programmes.

Saini launches second phase of Lado Lakshmi Yojana

Saini on Thursday launched the second phase of the Lado Lakshmi Yojana , a social security scheme for women. An official spokesperson said that women belonging to families with an annual income of up to ₹1.80 lakh will now receive ₹2,100 per month under the scheme.

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In the first phase, more than 10 lakh women from families with an annual income of up to ₹1 lakh are receiving the benefit. With the enhancement of the income limit, around 17 lakh more women will now benefit from the scheme.

CM to inaugurate horticulture fair expo at Karnal varsity

Saini on Saturday will inaugurate a two-day Horticulture Fair and Horti Expo at Maharana Pratap Horticulture University, Karnal, said vice chancellor Suresh Malhotra. He said that thousands of farmers from Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh will participate at the fair.

The VC said that the fair’s highlights will include high-tech horticulture, protected cultivation, exhibitions of flowers, fruits, and vegetables, cuttings of improved varieties of fruit trees, vegetable seeds at reasonable prices, processing and value-added packaging techniques, and food products.

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