Saini reviews higher education department’s 5-year road map for ‘Haryana Vision-2047’

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday reviewed the higher education department’s five-year road map and action plan under “Haryana Vision-2047”.

The CM said that preparing students for future technologies is the need of the hour. (HT File)

Progress of ongoing schemes were reviewed during the meeting which was attended by education minister Mahipal Dhanda.

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The CM was informed that 22 model sanskriti colleges in the state are being developed as autonomous institutions, while infrastructure like smart classrooms, digital libraries and technology-enabled learning facilities are being expanded in these colleges. Saini directed that all under-construction college buildings and academic projects be completed within the stipulated timeline while maintaining high quality standards.

The progress of the “Autonomous AI Digital College” initiative was also reviewed. These institutions, proposed to be established in Panchkula and Gurugram, will function on an AI-based modern learning system.

The CM said that preparing students for future technologies is the need of the hour. It was also informed that tuition fees for girl students pursuing undergraduate courses in government colleges have been waived.

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{{^usCountry}} An official spokesperson said that to promote research and innovation, the government is introducing 100% reimbursement of patent registration fees (maximum ₹50,000) and establishing a ₹10 crore higher education quality and research fund. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An official spokesperson said that to promote research and innovation, the government is introducing 100% reimbursement of patent registration fees (maximum ₹50,000) and establishing a ₹10 crore higher education quality and research fund. {{/usCountry}}

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Work is also underway to link NCC, NSS and sports activities with the Academic Credit Bank and to develop an integrated digital portal for internships, apprenticeships and placements, the spokesperson said.