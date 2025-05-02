Saini urges Punjab CM to depoliticise water sharing

Haryana chief minister Nayab Saini has strongly appealed to Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, urging him to cease the politicisation of the sensitive water-sharing issue between the two states. Emphasising the importance of compassion and hospitality, Saini referenced Punjab’s rich history rooted in the teachings of great Gurus. He addressed the media at the BJP State Headquarters in Panchkula on Thursday. Nayab Singh Saini speaking during an event in Panchkula on Thursday. (Sourced)

Saini criticised the Punjab government’s recent actions as “low-level politics” timed to coincide with upcoming elections, accusing them of using the dispute to divert attention from their lack of substantive public service.

Directly addressing Mann, Saini advised him to utilise his remaining term in office constructively and avoid inciting farmers for political gain. He contrasted the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) current stance with their previous promises in Delhi, where he alleged, they were ultimately rejected by the electorate. The chief minister also highlighted the contradiction in the Punjab government’s treatment of farmers, citing instances of both support and forceful suppression. He clarified that the water dispute centers on drinking water, a fundamental human need, rather than irrigation, and invoked the cultural tradition of providing water to all who seek it.

Saini further emphasised the fraternal relationship between Haryana and Punjab, urging the AAP government not to create unnecessary divisions for political gain. He expressed concern over the potential waste of rainwater flowing towards Pakistan, suggesting that a collaborative approach would be more beneficial. He also addressed the recent changes within the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB), dismissing them as routine administrative transfers. Saini concluded by reiterating the critical nature of drinking water access, stressing that it transcends political maneuvering and should be prioritised for the well-being of all citizens.

Waqf reforms to benefit poor, says CM Saini

Chief minister Nayab Singh Saini stated that the ‘Waqf Amendment Act-2025’ will play a crucial role in realising Prime Minister Modi’s vision of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Prayas, and Sabka Vishwas.” Speaking at the ‘Waqf reform public awareness campaign conference” held at the BJP office in Panchkula on Thursday. He said that this law will benefit the poor, marginalised, and women of the Muslim community.

Saini asserted that previously, the Waqf law was exploited by influential individuals, but now its benefits will reach the needy. He alleged that during the Congress regime, the benefits of Waqf properties were distributed among corrupt individuals, whereas now widows, divorced women, and orphans will also receive them. He accused the Congress of engaging in appeasement politics and turning the Waqf Board into a hub of scams.

The chief minister hailed the Modi government’s decision on caste-based census as historic and expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister. He pointed out that the Congress had opposed the inclusion of caste in the 2011 census, but the Modi government has rectified their mistakes.

BJP State President Pandit Mohan Lal Badoli said that the reforms in the Waqf law will secure the rights of the poor and curb corruption. He accused the opposition of misleading the public.