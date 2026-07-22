Saini urges youth to plant at least one tree every year

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday called for making environmental protection a people’s movement and urged every citizen, especially the youth, to plant and nurture at least one tree every year.

Highlighting the state’s green initiatives, Saini said Haryana is providing an annual assistance of ₹3,000 per tree under the Pran Vayu Devta Pension Scheme for trees older than 75 years. (@NayabSainiBJP X)

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Addressing a youth interaction and tree plantation programme at the Apple Market in Pinjore, Saini said protecting nature has always been a part of Indian culture and traditions.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” campaign, he appealed to people to actively participate in tree plantation drives.

The CM planted saplings and flagged off four LED vans under the Van Chetna Yatra-2026, which will travel across Haryana to spread awareness about environmental conservation and encourage tree plantation.

Saini announced that 1,000 youths would be included under the Mukhyamantri Teerth Yatra Yojana and that a special officer would be appointed in the CM’s office to address youth-related issues.

He also announced that Tikkar Taal in Morni would be developed as a mountaineering training centre on the lines of Manali. A dedicated power substation, parking facilities and enhanced security would also be provided for the Pinjore Apple Market.

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{{^usCountry}} Highlighting the state’s green initiatives, Saini said Haryana is providing an annual assistance of ₹3,000 per tree under the Pran Vayu Devta Pension Scheme for trees older than 75 years. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Highlighting the state’s green initiatives, Saini said Haryana is providing an annual assistance of ₹3,000 per tree under the Pran Vayu Devta Pension Scheme for trees older than 75 years. {{/usCountry}}

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He said Oxy-Vans are being developed at district headquarters, while tree plantation is being promoted through schemes such as Panchvati, Shehar Gaon Pedon Ki Chhaon, Har Ghar Hariyali and Paudhgiri.

Forest, environment and industries minister Rao Narbir Singh urged every citizen to plant and nurture at least two trees. He said Haryana’s new industrial policy has started yielding positive results, with investment proposals exceeding ₹1 lakh crore already received against the target of ₹5 lakh crore to ₹6 lakh crore, which would generate large-scale employment opportunities for the youth.

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