Saints played significant role in preserving India’s culture, values: Lok Sabha speaker

Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla said the saints of India had played a significant role in preserving India’s rich culture and heritage and the teachings of Vedas have brought major changes in the minds of people in the past seven years
Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla, Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatreya, Yoga guru Baba Ramdev, BJP Karnal MP Sanjay Bhatia and other BJP leaders were present at the event in Panipat on Thursday. (HT Photo)
Published on Oct 22, 2021 12:40 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Karnal

Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla said the saints of India had played a significant role in preserving India’s rich culture and heritage and the teachings of Vedas have brought major changes in the minds of people in the past seven years.

“India is a spiritual country and saints are its identity,” the speaker said, addressing a gathering after inaugurating a Ved Vidyalaya and a temple in Panipat on Thursday.

He said there is need to preserve and enhance the Vedic knowledge as this could be a “priceless treasure” for the younger generations.

He said the Ved Vidyalaya and the Banke Bihari Gyaneshwar temple have been inaugurated and setting up of these two institutions will provide a new identity to Panipat.

He said the teachings of Vedas have brought major changes in country in the past as saints carried forward the teachings to past generations to bring change in lives of the common men.

The Lok Sabha speaker said the saints played a significant role in preserving the culture and heritage of India even during the rule of foreign invaders including the Mughals and the British.

Speaking on the occasion, Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatreya said the Bhagwad Gita teaches the art of living to people and tells them how to face different challenges.

He urged people to forward the teachings of the Gita to their next generations.

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev, BJP Karnal MP Sanjay Bhatia and other BJP leaders were also present on the occasion.

Later, the Lok Sabha speaker, Haryana BJP chief OP Dhankar and other BJP leaders jointly flagged-off two trucks carrying relief materials for Uttarakhand flood victims.

