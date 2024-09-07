Sajad Lone to contest J&K assembly polls from Handwara and Kupwara

People’s Conference (PC) chairperson Sajjad Gani Lone will contest the assembly polls from the two seats in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district. Sajad Lone (File)

PC on Wednesday issued the third list of party candidates, with Lone, a former minister and legislator from Handwara being chosen to contest from Handwara and Kupwara assembly constituencies, the only two seats that the party had won in the 2014 assembly polls.

After Omar Abdullah, Lone is the second political leader who will be contesting elections from two seats. Both Sajad and Omar had lost recent Lok Sabha polls from Baramulla, losing to Sheikh Abdul Rashid alias Engineer Rashid.

Besides, former minister Imran Reza Ansari will contest from Pattan and former legislator Bashir Ahmad Dar from Trehgam. District Development Council chairperson Irfan Panditpuri will contest from Langate and Hilal Akbar Shah will be the party candidate from Lolab.