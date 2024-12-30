Sajjad Lone blames revenue officials of creating hurdles in issuing certificates

Peoples Conference chief Sajjad Lone on Monday blamed revenue officers for their reluctance to issue various certificates, including the RBA EWS. Peoples Conference chief Sajjad Lone (HT File)

Sajjad Lone said while officers in Jammu are issuing certificates, in the Valley officers are creating hurdles in giving certificates to deserving people.

Lone also sought the intervention of J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah and said tehsil offices have become fiefdom of officers.

“I request @OmarAbdullah to please check the RBA EWS etc certificates issued in Jammu and in Kashmir. Or routine revenue work. Applications received and certificates issued. Jammu will be far ahead and why not. Deserving applications should be approved at the earliest. Why are the Revenue authorities in Kashmir so reluctant to issue certificates to the most deserving candidates. Why do they make them beg. Is it a mindset. What are the challenges that we as a society are facing. The same revenue officials who subscribe to victimhood in non office hours are the ones who manufacture victims in office hours. I don’t blame you. You have inherited it from the previous regimes. But you would need to address these seemingly psychological issues afflicting some of our revenue officers. Please address the issue. Tehsils have become fiefdoms. Somebody has to tell them that they are government servants not war lords of fiefs,” Lone wrote on X.